Amalgamated Bank Has $805,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Atlassian opened at $73.29 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,047.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 175.51 and a beta of 2.35. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $79.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.