Amalgamated Bank Has $762,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3,372.8% during the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 16,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $702,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates opened at $47.82 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

