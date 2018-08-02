Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,280,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,469,000 after buying an additional 167,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,199,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,509,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,545,000 after buying an additional 96,213 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after buying an additional 56,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

EME opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

