Altagas (ALA) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James cut shares of Altagas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Altagas traded down C$0.09, reaching C$25.71, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 550,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,641. Altagas has a one year low of C$22.82 and a one year high of C$30.06.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. Altagas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.43 million.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

