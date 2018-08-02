Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,276,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,655,000 after buying an additional 393,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,797,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,333,000 after buying an additional 318,602 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,584,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,868,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,754,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,263,000 after buying an additional 181,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $111.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

Shares of Comerica opened at $97.62 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

