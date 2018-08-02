Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,067 Shares of Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 88.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart opened at $57.57 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,752,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $36,991,100. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

