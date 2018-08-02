Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,067 Shares of Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 88.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 33,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Copart opened at $57.57 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.
In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,752,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $36,991,100. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.
