Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) & TrueCar (TRUE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphabet Inc Class C and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet Inc Class C 0 2 26 0 2.93 TrueCar 2 3 4 0 2.22

Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus price target of $1,247.78, suggesting a potential upside of 2.28%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $14.84, suggesting a potential upside of 31.94%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Alphabet Inc Class C.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Alphabet Inc Class C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet Inc Class C has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class C and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet Inc Class C 13.16% 18.24% 14.32% TrueCar -10.69% -8.62% -7.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphabet Inc Class C and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet Inc Class C $110.86 billion 7.65 $12.66 billion $32.05 38.07 TrueCar $323.15 million 3.51 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -41.67

Alphabet Inc Class C has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet Inc Class C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet Inc Class C beats TrueCar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

