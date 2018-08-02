Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) is Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up about 5.2% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $203,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,187,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in the first quarter valued at about $182,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,220.01 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52 week low of $903.40 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market cap of $845.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,841.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total transaction of $905,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $552,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,590 shares of company stock worth $95,978,206. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,177.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,244.06.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

