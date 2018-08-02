Allstate (ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Allstate opened at $94.65 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allstate has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $3,166,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 169.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

