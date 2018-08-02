Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,681 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.81% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,069.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BGFV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

In other news, Director Sandra N. Bane sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,402.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $79,032. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.65. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $239.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.73 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. equities research analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.