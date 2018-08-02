Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $1.19 Million Position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. ValuEngine cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $565.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $45.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.80 million. equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

