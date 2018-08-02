Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.69 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 14.17%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,474,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,658 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 234,501 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,618,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,078,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 14,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,414. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

