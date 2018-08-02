Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Organic growth at Alliance Data remained a key strength, indicated by solid revenues. Strategic acquisitions helped the company grow inorganically. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne and Epsilon segments should consistently drive the top line. Sturdy balance sheet position leads to effective capital deployment. A lowered corporate tax rate, reducing net deferred tax liabilities and future cash tax, will likely rake in additional $100 million in free cash flow. For 2018, core EPS is expected between $22.50 and $23 on $8.2 billion revenues. The company has seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates move north in the last 30 days. However, rising debt level driving higher interest expenses, higher operating expenses eroding pre-tax margin and reliance on limited clients for revenues are a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.07.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,038. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $192.02 and a 1-year high of $278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $25,158,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 330,246 shares of company stock worth $66,585,860 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

