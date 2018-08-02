ALLETE (ALE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ALLETE updated its FY18 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

ALLETE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 216,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,766. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 70.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ALLETE in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Williams Capital cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $60,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,951.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $184,552 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.