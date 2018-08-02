Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.63% of Allegiant Travel worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

In related news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total transaction of $725,221.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.