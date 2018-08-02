Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.96 Million

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $499.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $502.20 million. Align Technology reported sales of $385.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $490.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total value of $502,745.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $3,966,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,895,472.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,434 shares of company stock worth $30,712,419. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $103,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $100,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 133.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology traded up $12.25, reaching $365.95, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 24,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,144. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $165.18 and a 52 week high of $385.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

