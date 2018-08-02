Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 401,186 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $69,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 62,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 415,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group opened at $185.27 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $479.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

