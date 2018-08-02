Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,377,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,337 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $24,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 174,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,581,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 304,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 108,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.04.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

