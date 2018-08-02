Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 9th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,594. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.