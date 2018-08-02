Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 3,476 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,401,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,919,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,039,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,553,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $102.81 and a 12 month high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,075,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

