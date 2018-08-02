Alamos Gold (AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Alamos Gold traded up $0.01, reaching $5.45, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,177,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.17. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Desjardins upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

