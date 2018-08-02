Alamo Group (ALG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

NYSE ALG opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $120.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,817,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,065.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $37,089.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,740.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,165. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 374.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

