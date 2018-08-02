Akorn (AKRX) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News articles about Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Akorn earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1674597788168 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akorn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:AKRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 14,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,559. Akorn has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

