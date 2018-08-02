Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a $79.75 rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.03.

AKAM stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,497. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $2,975,119.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,013.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,598 shares of company stock valued at $9,801,748. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

