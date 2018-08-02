Airbus (AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €116.26 ($136.78).

Shares of AIR stock traded down €0.84 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €96.00 ($112.94). 4,240,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

