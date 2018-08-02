Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.74 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 50.86%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Air Lease opened at $43.58 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 12,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $546,237.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,216,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,144 shares of company stock worth $1,990,187 in the last three months. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Lease from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.94.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

