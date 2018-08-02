AGF Management Limited (AGF.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$6.59. 20,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$8.47.

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.