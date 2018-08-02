Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $172,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.65. 1,019,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

