Aetna (AET) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aetna (NYSE:AET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $202.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Excluding the impact of the CVS merger, we continue to believe that 2018 is likely to be a transition year until the company’s investments and improved Medicare Star ratings pay dividends in 2019. The pending merger with CVS seems logical, especially as other vertical mergers have been announced in the health care services industry. We are now a few months from the expected close (before year-end 2018). Our standalone DCF-based target price of $202 assumes that AET can grow revenue at about 5% for the next few years with modest margin expansion.””

AET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.29.

Aetna stock opened at $186.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aetna has a 52 week low of $149.69 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Aetna’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aetna by 55,803.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,613,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aetna by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,819,000 after buying an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,220,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,827,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,625,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

