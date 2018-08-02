AerCap Holdings (AER) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 15.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in AerCap by 7.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 3.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 11.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

AerCap opened at $56.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $57.11.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.15%. AerCap’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

