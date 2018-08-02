AerCap (AER) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AerCap opened at $56.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. AerCap has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AerCap by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,913,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,926,000 after acquiring an additional 242,817 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,421,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,103 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,508,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,816,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,357,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,571,000 after acquiring an additional 119,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.