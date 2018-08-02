aelf (ELF) Price Down 23.6% This Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $135.60 million and $10.73 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bithumb and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00377703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00179837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00024682 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000814 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi, IDEX, Bibox, BigONE, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Kucoin, DDEX, CoinTiger, Bithumb, OKEx, BCEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Binance and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

