Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 13.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast opened at $35.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

