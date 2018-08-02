Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 4,141 Shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF (SCHM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF by 198.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US MID-CAP ETF has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

