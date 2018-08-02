Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,571 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 11,166.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.36 and a 12-month high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

