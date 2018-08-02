Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Advaxis worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Advaxis by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Advaxis by 1,200.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 431,379 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADXS stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Advaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,041.73% and a negative return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. equities analysts expect that Advaxis, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADXS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

