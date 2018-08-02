AdvanSix (ASIX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AdvanSix stock opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.41.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on AdvanSix from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $25,150.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,701 shares of company stock valued at $100,105 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

