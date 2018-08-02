Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADES. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 83.37%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 20,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $222,422.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

