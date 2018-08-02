Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Adobe Systems comprises about 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 318,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after buying an additional 30,952 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.21.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

