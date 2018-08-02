ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADMA. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ADMA Biologics opened at $6.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $295.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.39. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 101.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.31%. analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 52,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $249,998.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,002.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,473.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 78,222 shares of company stock worth $373,901. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

