Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%.

Shares of Adesto Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 163,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.75.

IOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Adesto Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

