Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Headlines about Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adamis Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1340712248808 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.20, hitting $3.10, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADMP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Adamis Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.