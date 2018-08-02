Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 335,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,191,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 399.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,484,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,329,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, COO Richard King sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $25,530.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals opened at $24.16 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $635.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,470.97% and a negative return on equity of 101.94%. equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

