ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ACI Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACI Worldwide traded up $0.09, hitting $26.55, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 4,100 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,318,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,905,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. Zacks Investment Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.