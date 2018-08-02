Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $526,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stock

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $229,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $62.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.95 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.