Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,852,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 332,712 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cerner by 18.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Cerner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,052,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,312 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 5,166.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,980,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,849 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at $81,329,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Cerner opened at $61.92 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,389,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,102,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

