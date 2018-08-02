ACG Wealth Takes $2.18 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,487 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,899,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 955.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,019,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 1,797,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,920,031,000 after buying an additional 1,467,055 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of Walmart opened at $88.24 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

