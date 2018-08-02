Accuray (ARAY) & Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Head to Head Comparison

Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accuray and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -7.00% -52.91% -6.25% Arch Therapeutics N/A -211.54% -109.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $383.41 million 0.85 -$29.57 million ($0.36) -10.56 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.78 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accuray and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 1 2 3 0 2.33 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Accuray presently has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 94.74%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 605.88%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Accuray.

Summary

Accuray beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as provides other advantages during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprises naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

