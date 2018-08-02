Access National (ANCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

“ANCX reported 2Q18 EPS of $0.43 (including $0.04 related to a large wealth management fee), versus consensus of $0.44. In our view, it was a solid quarter, but below our expectations in regard to mortgage banking. We are lowering our 2018 EPS estimate to $1.74, from $1.85, based on 2Q18 results. Based on our new 2018 EPS estimate, we are lowering our price target to $31, from $33. Our price target equates to 17.8x (unchanged) our 2018 EPS estimate, versus 14.7x for small-cap peer banks. We believe that ANCX deserves a premium to peers based on its outstanding credit quality record (especially during the economic downturn that began in 2008) and its above- peer contribution from non-interest income (28% of revenues in 2Q18).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Access National alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Access National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Access National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Access National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Access National traded down $0.14, hitting $27.74, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,178. The company has a market capitalization of $575.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Access National has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Access National had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. equities research analysts predict that Access National will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Access National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,807 shares of company stock worth $132,552 over the last ninety days. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Access National in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Access National by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Access National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Access National by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 133,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Access National in the first quarter valued at $785,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.