Accenture Plc (ACN) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14,894.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,500,537,000 after buying an additional 2,861,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 656.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,994,000 after buying an additional 830,948 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 103.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 677,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,778,000 after buying an additional 344,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,860,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,108,000 after buying an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,735,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

Accenture opened at $159.71 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

